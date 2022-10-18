Not Sisodia, PM Modi Should Undergo Lie Detector Test, AAP Throws Back BJP’s Jibe

New Delhi: Amid war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi Excise Policy, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led ruling party has said BJP should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undergo a lie detector test. The AAP responded to the saffron party’s jibe at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for 9-hours on Monday.

Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra dared Manish Sisodia to take a lie detector test for claiming that during interrogation the CBI officials forced him to join the BJP. Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI officials for an alleged scam in Delhi Excise policy.

Mishra further said that Sisodia made this allegation to ‘influence’ the CBI probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. It may be noted here that the BJP has stressed that the AAP is resorting to allegations to divert attention from scam charges.

Responding to Kapil Mishra’s jibe, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged PM Modi to undergo a lie detector test and say that the central agencies like CBI and the ED are neutral agencies and have nothing to do with the saffron party.

“The CBI interrogated Manish Sisodia on false charges. The BJP says he should be subjected to a lie detector test, and much more. I believe the biggest liar is PM Modi himself,” Bharadwaj said.

“I challenge PM Modi to admit the biggest lie that 'ED and CBI are neutral agencies' and that they have 'nothing to do with the central government,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Many Irregularities In Case’, NCB Vigilance Report on Aryan Khan Arrest in Drugs Case

