North Sikkim: 16 Army Jawans Killed 4 Injured After Truck Falls Into Gorge, Pained Says PM Modi

Dec 23, 2022, 16:49 IST
In an unfortunate accident 16 Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCQs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.  "Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon , Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

 "In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said in the statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is "deeply pained" over the loss of lives of the personnel. "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he said in a tweet.

As per reports in the PTI,  the Army said the truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.  "Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss." it said. 

