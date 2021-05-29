Non-Muslim Refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Can Now Apply for Indian Citizenship

Non-Muslims such as Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who live in 13 districts throughout Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab can apply for Indian citizenship, stated the Central Government on Friday.

Even though the regulations under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced in 2019 have yet to be made by the government, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification to this effect for prompt implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955 and rules formed under the law in 2009.

When the CAA was passed in 2019, there were widespread protests across the country, with riots breaking out in Delhi in early 2020 as a result of the protests.

According to the CAA, non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan — Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

"In exercising the authority bestowed on it by Section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government hereby directs that any person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians can be registered as a citizen of India under Section 5 or granted a certificate of naturalization under Section 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955." stated in the Home Ministry notification.