UP: Non-bailable Warrant Against Swami Chinmayanand in Rape Case

Shahjahanpur, UP : A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand after he failed to appear in a pending rape case against him. He was asked to depose before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Shahjahanpur.

Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati is the founder of Mumukshu Ashram, which runs many educational institutions. Meanwhile, the lower court has directed police to ensure the accused is produced on September 26, the next date of hearing.

“We have come to know about the NBW. We will take necessary action,” Shahjahanpur SP Sanjay Kumar told IANS.

The sexual abuse case was filed in 2011 and a charge sheet was subsequently filed in the court in October 2012. Trial proceedings thereafter could not start as the Allahabad high court had issued a stay order.

In 2018, the Yogi government decided to withdraw the case against Chinmayanand and filed an application before the court of chief judicial magistrate under section 321 of CrPC. However, the application was rejected by the CJM after the rape survivor filed an “objection.”

Later, the survivor moved an application in the high court mentioning that “she doesn’t have any objection, if the case is withdrawn”.

That decision is pending before the high court and the case proceedings began in the lower court in Shahjahanpur.



(With IANS inputs)