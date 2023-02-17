NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election and directed that the election of the Delhi mayor should be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also said that the notice for the election of mayor and the first meeting of the MCD shall be issued within 24 hours and the notice shall fix the date at which the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members shall be held. (Inputs from The Print0)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed the Supreme Court's order on the mayoral poll a victory of democracy. "SC order victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the LG and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

SC का आदेश जनतंत्र की जीत। SC का बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। ढाई महीने बाद अब दिल्ली को मेयर मिलेगा। ये साबित हो गया कि LG और बीजेपी मिलकर आये दिन दिल्ली में कैसे ग़ैरक़ानूनी और असंवैधानिक आदेश पारित कर रहे हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 17, 2023

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the election. The apex court had, on February 8, sought the responses of the lieutenant governor's (LG) office, MCD's pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma and others on Oberoi's plea.

Also Read: PM Modi Common Target for KCR, Kejriwal, Akhilesh and Vijayan