Noida Supertech Twin Towers Gone in Seconds

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, ending a nine-year-long legal battle. The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later. The air quality and visibility was extremely low.

Close to 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around Supertech’s twin towers in Noida, ahead of the demolition. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remained shut between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm, while a no-fly zone was instated over the city for drones.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the court found their construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Amazing shot this of the demolition pic.twitter.com/HT85r5kz7A — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) August 28, 2022

When the 'Supertech Emerald Court' housing society was originally sanctioned, the building plan showed 14 towers and nine floors. Later, the plan was revised and the builder was allowed to construct 40 floors in each tower.

Following this, residents of Supertech Emerald Court society went to the Allahabad High Court in 2012 stating that the construction was illegal. The petitioners argued that the Supertech group violated norms to sell more flats and enhance their profit margins. Accordingly, in 2014, the court directed the authority to demolish the towers within four months (at its own expense) from the date the order was filed.

The case then went to the Supreme Court. Last August, the court gave three months to demolish the towers, but it's taken a year due to technical difficulties. The Supreme Court observed that building norms were violated by the builder in collusion with Noida authorities.

Also Read: Sonali Phoghat Case: Five Including 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested So Far