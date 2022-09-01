Noida Residents Welfare Association Proposes Grand Temple on Twin Towers Site

Noida: After the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the ways of reusing the land.

In the meeting, the office bearers of RWA proposed that a grand temple be constructed at the site where the idols of Ram Lalla and Lord Shiva along with other Gods will be installed.

The RWA members have also proposed to build a big park in the area for the children to play, in which special attention will be given to greenery, people familiar with the development said.

Sources said all the residents of the society agreed that a temple be built on the ground where Twin Towers once stood and they also supported the building of the park.

As per reports, the ownership of the Emerald Tower of Supertech is still not transferred to the society. However, if the builder does any kind of construction there, they will have to take the consent of two-thirds of the society.

Also Read: Why Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Are Being Demolished?

The RWA members asserted that the society people are completely with the association and they will be ready if any legal battle has to be fought on this again.

Also Read: Kurnool : Pawan Kalyan Fans Vandalize Theatre Over Poor Sound Quality During 'Jalsa' Screening

A green park and a grand temple have been planned in advance by the society and efforts are also being made that the park should have maximum greenery so that children can play and the elderly get a proper place to sit and walk.

(With inputs from IANS)

