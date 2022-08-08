Noida: Even as a massive manhunt was launched by Noida police for Shrikant Tyagi, a self-styled BJP leader whose video of abusing and misbehaving with a woman in Noida went viral last week, Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate has announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to those who provide information about the whereabouts of Tyagi.

Sources said searches were underway at multiple locations to arrest him and around 50 premises have been raided so far to find him. As per media reports Tyagi was last seen in Rishikesh. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said if Noida Police seek any cooperation in arresting Tyagi, our state police will cooperate with them.

“Chavvani chap lugai” !!! Watch BJP MLA Shrikant Tyagi ji threatening a resident of Grand Omaxe sector 93B Noida ⁦@BJP4India⁩ ⁦@JPNadda⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/jESY5RenJp — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) August 5, 2022

In the meantime, acting on the Noida administration’s orders, the bulldozers rolled into the Noida’s Grand Omaxe housing society and demolished illegal structures at Tyagi’s residence at the housing complex. Earlier, Noida Police had taken four associates of Tyagi into custody and also seized two vehicles belonging to the absconding politician.

Residents of Grand Omaxe society in Noida cheering bulldozer action on the encroachment by former BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi in the society. pic.twitter.com/iKjS6iERyO — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 8, 2022

Police have booked Tyagi under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) over a spat with a woman resident of their housing society in Sector 93-B. It is also learnt that Tyagi’s lawyer has filed a surrender application at the Surajpur court in Greater Noida.

