Noida Construction Wall Collapse Claims Four Lives

At least four workers were killed and many injured after an under construction wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday morning. More details are awaited.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The rescue operations are being carried out by the police and locals. Fire tenders and JCB machines were are also pressed in for the rescue operations.

"Noida Authority had given the contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21. We've been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It'll be probed. Received info of 2 deaths each(total 4)at Dist Hospital & Kailash Hospital; being verified," Noida DM Suhas LY was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident. He directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief work on a war footing. Here is the tweet.

