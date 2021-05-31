'No Vaccine Certificate, No Liquor' Rule In These Districts In UP

Liquor shops in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh have set up a new rule. They all displayed notices stating "No Liquor without vaccine certificate" with the direction of Etawah Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Hem Kumar Singh.

During May at least 25 people died in Aligarh after consuming adulterated liquor. In this context, ADM Hem Kumar Singh inspected liquor outlets in Saifai and told the dealers that alcohol should not be sold to anyone yet vaccinated against Covid-19.

Singh warned the sellers that strict action will be taken against those selling liquor to customers without verifying their vaccination certificates.

But the Etawah district excise official Kamal Kumar Shukla said no order has been issued to stop the sale of liquor to those who are yet to receive the jab. He added that the ADMs efforts to shore up the vaccinations shall be encouraged but there is no order regarding the purchase of liquor with a vaccination certificate.

UP government has set a target of administering one crore doses of vaccine in June. To reach the target, district administrations in the state are relying on initiatives such as the ones declared in Saifai and Firozabad.

