No Truth in Allegations of Privatising Singareni Collieries, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Clarifies

New Delhi: MPs from TRS and Congress spoke about the auctioning of four coal mines operated by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Telangana MPs alleged that the Centre is privatising it and this should be stopped.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour of Lok Sabha, Telangana Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Centre must stop the auction of coal mines and it should be handed over to the Singareni Collieries.

Meanwhile, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi rejected the allegations of privatisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Responding to a query raised by Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Union Minister said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by Uttam Kumar Reddy. He said SCCL is a 51:49 joint venture between the Telangana government and the Centre and it’s not feasible for the Centre to privatise the entity.

The auctioning of coal blocks has been going on in a transparent manner for the last two years. The revenue from these auctions is going to the state government, Prahlad Joshi said while adding that “ People who did a coal scam do not want this transparent system.”

