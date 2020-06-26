NEW DELHI: After a media report by a news agency said that all trains will be cancelled till April 12, the Ministry of Railways on Friday clarified that no trains that are presently operational have been cancelled. It also said that all special trains will continue to ply.

“There is no blanket order ruling out running of more trains till August 12,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement, as reported by a daily.

“We have only enabled refunds for trains that are not being operated and for which tickets were booked prior to the lockdown and up to April 14, 2020.

“No trains which are presently operational have been cancelled. The special trains will continue to run. As far as running of more trains are concerned, all will be informed and bookings will be done as and when a decision is taken about them," it said.

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains which had been cancelled till June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic will now remain cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday, a news agency reported citing sources.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the report said.

However, all special trains -- 15 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs of mail/express trains operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said.

The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

"All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated.

Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.