No Taxis From Bengaluru Airport After Cab Driver Commits Suicide

The taxi services at Bengaluru international airport took a hit after the drivers went on a protest. Their strike was a result of a suicide committed by a driver. The airport officials informed about the situation and requested the passengers to plan accordingly.

In a tweet posted on the airport’s official Twitter account, it was said that state-run bus services are still active and can be used for travelling to and from the airport. But apart from that, the person can make their own arrangements.

The passenger Advisory shared on Bengaluru airport official Twitter handle read, “Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements. Watch this space for updates.”

“We will inform you once the services are back to normal,” added the post. The Taxi drivers went on a strike following the suicide committed by one of the drivers.

On Tuesday night, a taxi driver, Pratap (32), committed suicide. He was associated with the state government's tourism department. Pratap tried to burn himself in front of the airport. After a lot of struggle, the officials finally managed to get Pratap out of his burning car. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Government hospital. He died due to burns.

CK Baba, a senior police officer confirmed the news and said that Pratap died of his burns. The reason behind the suicide is unknown as of now. The investigation is taking place. The situation worsened the next morning that is today.

Following the death of Pratap, other drivers went on a strike. Their protest affected the taxi services. An airport spokesperson added that the BIAL and BLR Airport are working and coordinating to manage the situation. The passengers are being informed about the taxi services and other details.

For any queries and updates: feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2210 2001.