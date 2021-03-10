No Smoking Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes To Get Rid Of The Habit in 2021

No Smoking Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March and the main aim of it is to help smokers who want to quit smoking, create awareness about the harmful health effects of tobacco consumption through cigarette and other modes. The first No Smoking Day was on Ash Wednesday in 1984. Here are some of the quotes that will inspire and motivate you to quit smoking.

“All the suffering, stress and addiction comes from not realizing you already are what you are looking for.” –Jon Kabat-Zinn

“Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.” -Theodore Roosevelt

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” -Mark Twain

“Every human has four endowments- self-awareness, conscience, independent will, and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom… The power to choose, to respond, to change.” -Stephen Covey

“You can have anything you want if you want it badly enough. You can be anything you want to be, do anything you set out to accomplish if you hold to that desire with singleness of purpose.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.” – Mark Twain

“You’re always better off if you quit smoking; it’s never too late.” – Loni Anderson

“Quitting cigarettes might be the hardest thing to do in life, but at least you will have one.” – Anonymous

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.” -Zig Ziglar

“Our strength grows out of our weakness.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson