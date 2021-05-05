No RT-PCR Tests For Inter-State Commuters: ICMR New Guideline

In response to the exponential increase in the Covid cases across the country, the Indian Medical Council of Research has issued a new set of recommendations for testing against the Covid-19. The apex body proposed that the mandatory RT-PCR examination for healthy people traveling in the country be removed under the new guidelines.

In the advisory, the ICMR stated that "the need for RT-PCR testing [for] healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel can be fully eliminated." It went on to state that all asymptomatic domestic travelers adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Since RT-PCR tests are more accurate than rapid antigen tests, people traveling within the country were previously required to generate a negative RT-PCR report in order to cross the border.

If a Covid-19 patient has undergone 10 days of quarantine and has not reported fever in the last three days, the ICMR recommends skipping the RT-PCR examination. "Any person who has tested positive once by either RAT or RT PCR must not have the RT PCR test repeated," it added.

The new recommendations come as hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of Covid-19 patients, which is causing the healthcare system to fall apart. A shortage of beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders has resulted from the recent surge in cases. If an individual wants the Covid-19 test done at home, they will have to wait almost seven days.