No Relief for Manish Sisodia as Apex Court Rejects his Bail Plea in Delhi Liquor Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the Delhi liquor scam case. The court asked Sisodia to approach the high court if he wants to challenge his arrest by the CBI in the case.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, counsel for Manish Sisodia described his arrest illegal and said Sisodia's name was not in the CBI chargesheet and no unaccounted cash was recovered during searches conducted at his residence.

“Go to the high court. Our doors are open, but we are not ready to hear it at this stage,” said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday after quizzing him for eight hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy in Delhi.

Shortly after the apex court denied bail plea of Sisodia, Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Delhi cabinet. Jain has been in the prison for a few months. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignations of both the ministers, ANI reported. According to reports, the portfolios of these former ministers will likely be given to Delhi cabinet minister Jailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

Also Read: Tech will Assist India Become Developed Nation by 2027, Says PM Modi