CHENNAI: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reiterated that the Central government has no policy to privatise the Indian Railways, which is one of the largest establishments in the country. He was speaking at the 20th All India Conference of the Indian Railways Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS) held in Rail Kalyana Mandapam in Perambudur, Tamil Nadu through a video conference session.

The Railways Minister said there was a need to introduce state-of-the-art technology in the railway sector to fulfill the aspirations of passengers in terms of safety and comfort. This technology will be developed indigenously is expected to be developed domestically and quoted the projects like Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Vandebharat Express.

Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the government of privatizing the railways, but there is no truth in these allegations which are baseless, he said.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given clarification to this effect and that priority is being given to the development of railways and strive to do what is better and take it forward, he said

The Minister lauded the efforts of ICF in designing the Vande Bharat Bharat Express which was designed and manufactured by ICF at Perambur under the Centre’s Make in India initiative. He also criticized the previous UPA government for not doing enough in job notifications in the railways. The Modi government has filled in 3.5 lakh jobs in the railway sector and another 1.40 lakh jobs are in the offing for which steps have been initiated, the Minister explained.

