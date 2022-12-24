No Nafrat in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at BJP, RSS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government from the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday and accused the government of spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims using religious differences as a ploy to divert people’s attention from the real issues.

Earlier in the day, Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the historical monument on its 108th day. Taking a swipe at the Central government, Rahul also said ‘this is not PM Modi’s, but Ambani and Adani’s government’.

The Congress yatra was joined by party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and later actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam party joined the yatra as it reached the Red Fort in the evening.

“There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a gathering at the Red Fort.

Later, Makkal Needhi Maiam party president Kamal Haasan addressed the gathering and explained the reason behind participating in the Congress-led yatra.

“Many people asked me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I have had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here,” Kamal Haasan said.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana border on Saturday morning. Traffic disrupted on busy roads like National Highway 24 at Ghazipur, the ITO intersection and the Ashram chowk. The traffic police had issued an advisory on Friday and alerted the commuters about the routes that were likely to see traffic snarls due to Congress yatra.

