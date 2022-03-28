No More COVID Caller Tune On Mobile

After the coronavirus pandemic has struck the nation, people while making phone calls in India would be greeted by a COVID caller tune. According to the reports, the government of India is planning to stop playing the COVID-19 caller tune. The caller tunes have been playing for the last two years. The exact date when the caller tune is going to stop is not known but it is expected to happen soon with the life returning to normalcy across India. Two years ago, the COVID-19 caller tune was introduced so as to create awareness about the disease.

The caller tune starts with, "Covid-19 se pura desh hi nahi pura vishwa ladd raha hai (Not just India, but the entire world is battling against Covid-19)," the voice said. Following this, Amitabh Bachchan would explain the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour like frequently washing hands, wearing mask, and maintaining social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In January 2021, it was replaced by a female voice with a message, "The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity."

The latest Covid-19 caller tune message says that India achieved a landmark of vaccinating many people and also explains the importance of following COVID-19 behaviour.

Some of the citizens expressed irk over listening to such a long caller tune and some have switched to making WhatsApp calls. Now, if the government stops playing the COVID-19 caller tune, it would be a relief for some, right!

