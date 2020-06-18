NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Thursday clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15-16.

"With reference to the article 'In China - India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated June 17, 2020, it is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," Indian Army said in a statement, as reported by a news agency.

The New York Times had reported that a few Indian soldiers were missing in action after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a Colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Even as India said that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Monday night's clash, China has been maintaining utmost secrecy on the fatalities on its side. Army sources have been maintaining that China too had suffered heavy casualties.

Sources in the Indian Army claim that at least 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or have received grievous injuries at Galwan Valley. There were "casualties on both sides". After confirming the death of three soldiers, including a Colonel, on Tuesday morning, the Indian army added that 17 more critically wounded soldiers were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures" and died of their injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured the nation that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers would not go in vain. "No one should be in any doubt about this. India wants peace but when provoked, it is capable of giving a fitting reply, whatever the situation is," Modi issued a stern warning to China.