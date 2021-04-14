No Exams For 10th Class Students As CBSE Cancels Class X Board Examinations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting today to discuss about the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School, and Higher Education Secretaries, and other top officials attended the meeting. The Minister of Education has decided to cancel the Class 10 exams and postpone the Class 12 exam due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, students who are not satisfied with their allocated marks will be given an opportunity to write the exam when the conditions are favorable to conduct the exams. As regards the Class 12 exams, they will be conducted between May 4 and June 14. The board will release the CBSE Class 12 new schedule on June 1.

Delhi, Maharastra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh have already postponed the State board exams.