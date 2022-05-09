No Driving Test at RTO to Get License, Deets Inside
The current driving licence requirements in India: how to apply, cost, time, and more—find out everything you need to know.
To be able to legally drive in India, you must first obtain a driver's licence. Here are the steps you must take to obtain one.
There is no need to take a driving test at the RTO.
A state-approved driving school can administer a driving test.
You can apply on the website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Driving License: One of the requirements for a citizen to be able to drive in India is a driving licence. However, there are specific procedures that must be followed to receive a driver's licence and drive legally in India. These procedures may include obtaining a licence registration from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and several other steps. Here are the requirements and restrictions you must be aware of to obtain a valid driver's licence in India.
No Need To Go To The RTO.
An applicant is not required to go to the RTO. Private driving centres are run by the national government or the state transportation authority, according to the rules. These centres will be granted a five-year licence that must be renewed every five years.
No Driving Test At RTO
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' rules, a person does not need to wait in large lines at RTOs to pass the driving test. Instead, individuals can take the test at any government-approved driving school to avoid having to take the RTO's driving test.
Types Of Driving Licences In India
- MC 50CC—Motorcycles with a 50 CC or less engine capacity.
- MC EX50CC-LMVs with gear and capacity of 50 CC or more (cars, motorcycles)
- MCWOG/FVG-Motorcycles with any engine capacity but without gears
- M/CYCL.WG-All motorcycles with or without gear
- LMV-NT Light motor vehicles (LMVs) for non-transportation purposes
Commercial Driving License
- HMV-Heavy Motor Vehicles
- HGMV-Heavy Goods Motor Vehicle
- HPMV/HTV-Heavy passenger motor vehicle/heavy transport vehicle
- MGV-Medium goods vehicle
- LMV: LMV—motorcars, delivery vans, jeeps, and taxis.
- Trailer-Heavy trailer licence
It should be mentioned that international driving permits are also available.
Required Documents For Obtaining A Valid Driver's Licence
- Proof of age can be provided in the form of an educational certificate, birth certificate, Social Security card, passport, or employer certificate.
- Aadhar card, rent agreement, Ration card, passport, utility bill, or life insurance policy certificate can all be used as proof of address.
- A passport-sized photo
- 4 Form of Application
- Medical certificates are issued using Forms 1 and 1A.
Procedure For Obtaining A Driver's Licence
- Visit the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' website to apply for a driver's licence.
- You'll be prompted to select your home state and the sort of driver's licence you want to apply for next.
- When you're finished, fill out the application form with all of the required information and submit it to complete the process.
- You will receive your licence by mail after your application has completed the official process and is ready.
- It should be emphasised that you will initially receive a learner's permit, which can then be upgraded to a permanent permit within six months of issuance.