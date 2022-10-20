No Diwali Fireworks in Delhi: SC Says Let People Breath Clean Air

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to lift the ban on firecrackers and turned down a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Manoj Tiwari challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi. The top court said that let people breathe clean air and spend your money on sweets instead.

“Let the people breathe clean air, and spend your money on sweets instead,” the Supreme Court said.

Expressing concern over the quality of air in the national capital, the judicial bench, headed by Justice MR Shah said people should ditch firecrackers and find other ways to celebrate the festival of lights.

Tiwari’s counsel Shashank Shekhar Jha told the court that the stubble burning (parali) in agricultural fields is also contributing to the air pollution in Delhi, however, the bench said it will hear the matter later.

The petitioner’s lawyer had also submitted to the apex court that this court had earlier allowed crackers without Barium Salt and green crackers. So this time also, this court should allow sort of similar directions and orders.

Meanwhile, the AAp government of Delhi has made it clear that if anyone found bursting crackers in violation of the firecracker ban till January 1, will have to pay a fine of Rs 200 and get ready to go behind the bars for six months.

Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale and burning of firecrackers this year as well. Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for 3 years: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/6MYP8QU2t8 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said that a total of 188 cases of firecracker ban violations had been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers seized till October 16.

