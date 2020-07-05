NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Science and Technology said on Sunday that none of the 11 COVID-19 vaccine candidates worldwide which are currently in human trials are likely to be ready before 2021. This also includes India's COVAXIN and ZyCov-D.

The statement comes amid the ICMR's (Indian Council for Medical Research) August 15 or Independence Day target for developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Six Indian companies are working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Along with two Indian vaccines, COVAXIN and ZyCov-D, world over 11 out of 140 vaccine candidates are in human trials. None of these are likely to be ready for mass use before 2021," the ministry was quoted saying by a leading channel.

The ministry also said that manufacturers of two of the leading candidates - AZD1222 (British firm AstraZeneca) and MRNA-1273 (US-based Moderna) has signed production agreements with Indian companies once their vaccines prove ready and safe to be used on humans.

Both the companies have passed Phase I, and now have been approved for Phase II and III trials.

In India, COVAXIN, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and ZyCov-D, developed by Zydus Cadila, were approved for Phase I, II trials this week.

India is a leading manufacturer of vaccines and generic medicines in the world.

After the target of August 15 for COVID-19 vaccine was issued also signalling action threat, the ICMR on Saturday issued a clarification.

In a statement, the ICMR said the letter sent by DG-ICMR to investigators of the clinical trial sites was "meant to cut unnecessary red tape, without bypassing any necessary process, and speed up recruitment of participants".