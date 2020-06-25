NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that it will not hold Class 10 exams until the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic is conducive. It also said that the option for appearing in exams for Class 12 students is optional.

The Solicitor General appearing for CBSE told the Supreme Court today that Class 12 students will be given the option to appear in the exams or take up assessment based on past three exams.

The SG said that assessment result will be out by July 15.

Last month, the Board had announced that remaining CBSE class X and XII examinations will be held between July 1 and 15, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held between July 18-23 and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be conducted on July 26.

The CBSE had on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it will "very shortly" take appropriate decision on the issue raised in a plea which has sought quashing of the notification for conducting remaining examinations of Class XII from July 1 to July 15 amid the increase in number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by some parents of students who are appearing in class XII examination, which has sought a direction to CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of remaining subjects.

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid the increase in number of cases of virus infection.

It has urged the apex court to quash the May 18 notification of the CBSE by which the date sheet for remaining exams of Class XII was declared and also to stay it till the plea is decided by the court.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha had earlier asked the Centre to consider cancelling the board examinations.