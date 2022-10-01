No Bindi No Business is Trending Over Navratri Ads, Here's Why

In the recent past , brands have faced social media backlash over a few advertisements. Last year, #NoBindiNoBusiness has gained much popularity on social media. A columnist and writer Shefali Vaidya had started the campaign and soon it became a national campaign. This campaign has pointed out the brands which were promoting their products for Hindu festivals that hurt Hindu sentiments by not respecting Hindu values and traditions. Last year, an advertisement belonging to a garment company-Fabindia received a lot of backlash ever since it brought out a Diwali-themed advertisement for a range of clothing collection and named it ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’.

The hashtag made an impact. The brands drew their ads and reissued them with symbols like Bindi, Diya and crackers.

Impact of #NoBindiNoBusiness campaign. @TanishqJewelry now has a Deepawali ad with a smiling woman holding a diya wearing a bindi. Last year @reliancetrends photoshopped a bindi in their TV ad after the campaign, @PNGJewellers too. Who says individuals can’t bring about change? pic.twitter.com/gwRAzEKKnw — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) September 27, 2022

Shefali Vaidya wrote, “Jashn-E-Rivaaz becomes ‘Colour Of Traditions’, dull colours transform into bright yellow and saffron, models wear a bindi and look happy, not morose and pissed off like they hate the world! Fabindia May have blocked me, but they certainly have got the message.”

Pointing out that there is no bindi on the faces of models in Reliance jewellery ad, she wrote, “Are the anaemic models in mourning or something? There is nothing ‘shubh’ about this ad. As Reliance Jewels are not on Twitter, can’t tag them, but consumers who respect Hindu traditions should NOT buy from them.”

Taking this into consideration, many brands have come out with a bindi on the models in their ads. A section of people are posting that #NoNoBindiNoBusiness campaign has really worked out.

