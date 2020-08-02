SURGUJA: In a heart-rending incident, a pregnant woman who had to be carried in a makeshift basket through a river to the hospital. Due to the continuous rains, many lakes are overflowing and people are facing a lot of problems. Due to lack of proper road connectivity, the ambulance could not reach the village. The woman was later shifted to the government hospital. The incident took place in Kadnai village of Chattisgarh's Surguja. Here is the video.

#WATCH: A pregnant woman from Kadnai village of Surguja was carried on a makeshift basket through a river, as ambulance couldn't reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity. The woman was later taken to the nearby govt hospital. #Chhattisgarh (1/8) pic.twitter.com/eenlZaWLOJ — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

The collector said that the administration plans to use small cars to alleviate the suffering of residents in areas like this. He further added that, "We intend to use small cars to reach people in these remote areas. It would not be easy to reach the homes of people by vehicle, but we will aim to reach their residences to support people in need."

A couple of days ago, a pregnant and close-to-term woman had to be carried in a utensil to the nearest hospital in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district across the swollen river. The woman gave birth to a still-born infant, allegedly due to negligence on the part of the workers at the community hospital in the Bhopalpatnam area.

In another incident, an eight months pregnant woman was forced to cross the river with the help of her family members to reach the hospital at Gundala Allapalli village of Khammam district, in Telangana.