Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Wednesday resigned from his post ahead of the Nitish Kumar government’s floor test. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Vijay Kumar Sinha nominated Narendra Naryanan Yadav to take over the Chair and preside over the agenda set by the government. He further added that chair was "Panch Parmeshswar and stated, What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a floor test today. It is all known knowledge that Janata Dal United (JDU) leader had stepped down as Bihar CM after exiting from the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the RJD.

The ruling alliance of the JD(U) and RJD is likely to win the floor test as it has a majority of 164 MLAs in the 243-member House.

According to the rules, after the resignation of the Speaker, all the work of the Assembly will be handled by Maheshwar Hazari, Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.