Nitin Gadkari Okays Hyderabad Regional Ring Road At Rs 17K Crore: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy has shared that Hyderabad is going to get another ring road around the city. The regional ring road has been Okayed by the Center. On the matter of the new ring road being Okayed Kishan Reddy further said.

Good news for the people of Telangana. Hyderabad to get another new ring road combining Choutuppal, Sangareddy areas this regional ring road was Okayed by the Center says Central Minister Kishan Reddy on Monday, February 22nd.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP leaders Dr. K Laxman and DK Aruna, called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, asking the latter to commence construction works of the Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad and consider sanctioning of two PIUs (Project Implementation Units) for the said project. Later, Kishan Reddy interacting with the media shared the good news.

Reddy said that they asked Gadkari to okay the plan for the new Regional ring road around Hyderabad and provide permissions for the same. This ring road is going to be a game-changer for the Telangana infrastructure. To construct the regional ring road Reddy asked the State Government to provide the required land as soon as possible.

Reddy said after the completion of works, travel time, and the vehicle, operating costs for vehicles would get reduced by a great extent. He added that infrastructure such as IT centers, logistic parks, pharma industries, and recreational facilities would be established in and around the project.

Central Government is going to divide this project into two parts. On behalf of the people of Telangana Kishan Reddy thanked PM Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari assured the delegation that the Ministry had already given the in-principle approval for construction of the northern section of the Regional Ring Road and now, work would be expedited subject to the land acquisition process by the State government.

Let us know more about this Regional Ring Road Project. The ring road, which will be built around Hyderabad, will change the face of the city. After the construction of this ring road, Hyderabad will be expanded rapidly. This ring road helps to reduce traffic in the city and to reach the suburbs faster. Chief Minister KCR's idea is to build another ring road connecting important towns as real estate businesses and residential areas are expanding beyond this ring road. It serves as the Regional Ring Road.

It is 50 to 70 km from the city of Hyderabad. In the distance, the construction of this ring road will be undertaken. The proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) traverses around Hyderabad at an average distance of 40 km to 50 km from the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and will be far away. The new ring road will connect more than 20 major cities around Hyderabad. The new ring road will be useful to 40 percent of the people in Telangana.

The Northern and Southern parts of the project will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Choutuppal, and Shadnagar. Important National and State Highways like NH-65 (Pune-Machilipatnam), NH-161 (Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola), NH-765D (Hyderbad-Medak), NH-44 (Srinagar-Kanyakumari), SH-1 (Hyderabad-Ramagundam), and NH-163 (Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam) will be connected through the road.

The ring road will connect all the major highways and national highways coming to Hyderabad. Along with the development of logistics parks along the Regional Ring Road, investment is also likely to increase. The ring road will be constructed in two phases at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore. Kishan Reddy also tweeted about this event.