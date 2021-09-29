Nitin Gadkari Impressed by MEIL Work in Polavaram Project

It is known that Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is behind Telangana's Kaleswaram lift irrigation project, is also working on Andhra Pradesh's most ambitious project, Polavaram. Kaleswaram and Polavaram are the most talked about projects in Telugu states. After Kaleswaram was dubbed as an engineering marvel, MEIL has increased its pace on Polavaram works. The Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also made Polavaram a top priority and put the project on the fast track while eyeing an early completion of the project.

So, it came as no surprise when Union minister for road and transport, Nitin Gadkari brought up Polavaram during a recent press conference in Kashmir during his visit to inspect the progress of Zojila Tunnel works, which is also incidentally being undertaken by MEIL.

Sharing the dais with Megha Krishna Reddy, MD of MEIL, Gadkari spelled out his reasons for awarding the prestigious Zojila Tunnel project to MEIL. The minister talked about the Polavaram Project in AP, saying he had personally visited the project site and seen the workmanship which he said was top class.



Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh review work on Zojila tunnel, in Baltal, north-east of Srinagar. Also seen is MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy.



Also Read: MEIL Constructing Asia’s Longest Bi-directional Zojila Tunnel

Brushing aside the theory of awarding the contract to a South India company for any other reason, Gadkari stated, "One reason for awarding the contract to MEIL was that their bid was the lowest. But most importantly, I have seen the work done by MEIL at the Polavaram Project site and also examined the status of the Zojila Tunnel. So, I know for a fact that MEIL has the technical expertise, skill, and wherewithal needed to finish the project without compromising on the quality."

Asking Megha Krishna Reddy to complete the Zojila Tunnel work before the deadline, Gadkari expressed confidence that he did not doubt MEIL completing the works before time.

Due to heavy snowfall in Zojila pass which is some 15kms away from Sonamarg, the connectivity between Kargil and Srinagar is cut off for nearly six months every winter. The Zojila Tunnel which will be 14.5 km long will not only bring down the travel time but also ensure all weather road connectivity.

The Zojila Tunnel being built by MEIL, once completed, will be Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel.