NIT Jobs 2021 Non-Teaching Positions: Check Last Date For Application, Other Details

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) is well-known as one of the country's most prominent educational institutions. Officials have just released a notification for job openings at NIT.

This announcement will fill non-teaching positions at NIT Silchar (NIT - Silchar). Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and are interested in applying should do so through the official website.

A scanned copy of the application form should then be submitted to the link, according to the announcement. It is recommended that the applicant's name and the position be written in the subject line.

The deadline to apply for these positions is July 2. Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply by that date.

Vacancies, qualification details:

According to the announcement, a total of 55 positions will be filled. The Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, and Junior Hindi Translator are some of the positions available.

In the supervisor department, there are seven more openings. The Technical Assistant / SAS Assistant / Junior Engineer departments have 37 openings. The Senior Assistant category has four openings.

For various positions, different criteria were established. It's a good idea to look through the notifications for such details. Candidates will be interviewed once they have submitted their applications.

At the time of the interview, candidates must present the completed application form as well as any required certificates.

