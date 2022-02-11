Nirjharini Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh, Deets Inside

On 8th February 2022, under the Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, organized the Nirjharini Mahotsav on Narmada Jayanti.

The Culture Department, in collaboration with various district administrations, started the celebrations across various districts of Madhya Pradesh like Mandala, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Barmanghat, Hoshangabad, Nemavar, Dewas, Omkareshwar, Khandwa, Mandaleshwar, Khargone, Dahi (Dhar), and Badwani. The celebrations started from 6.30 pm on the day.

The main aim of the Nirjharini Mahotsav is to celebrate the immense contribution of the Indian rivers, which have been central contributors to developing the civilization and Indian culture. In India, Neer (water), Nari (woman), and Nadi (river) are all revered. With this view, the department has ensured to express the feeling of gratitude towards the Narmada River, which is revered as the life-giving mother in Madhya Pradesh. It will also focus on showcasing the rich and diverse culture that has developed on its banks.

Dancers performed on tribal and folk-dance forms, ‘Leela Natya,’ musical performances including singing and instrumentals and there was an exhibition of tribal paintings narrating stories focusing on various aspects of the River, Ekagra picture exhibition based on the tribal characters described in Ramayana and film screening. The local administration organised Aarti, Prabhat Pheri among other events of religious significance, on this occasion.

Also Read: ​It's Offical: Ahmedabad Franchise Has Named Their Team For IPL 2022