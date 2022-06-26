Nine Killed As Goods Vehicle Falls into Stream, Bommani Announces Ex-gratia

Belagavi (Karnataka): At least nine people were killed and eight others injured after a goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ‘Ballari Nala’ near Kanabargi village on Sunday morning, police said. It is said the vehicle fell in the stream after the driver lost control over it.

All the deceased were labourers who were killed on the spot. Seven labourers died on the spot and two others died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, police added. The condition of one among the eight injured labourers is said to be very critical.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and retrieved the victims trapped underneath the vehicle with the help of people from a nearby village.

Expressing grief over the tragic accident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Belagavi on Sunday, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the state government and Rs 2 lakh from the Belagavi deputy commissioner to the family of each deceased labourer. The government will foot the medical bills of the injured persons, Bommai said.

“I am deeply pained to hear about the incident. I have ordered paying Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family members of each deceased on behalf of the state government. The deputy commissioner of the district will also give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh,” he told reporters here.

According to police, the construction labourers hailing from Akkatangiyara Hala village in Gokak taluk were going to Belagavi when the vehicle fell into the stream at Kanabaragi village in Belagavi.

