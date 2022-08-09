Nine Killed in Autorickshaw and SBSTC Collision in Bengal’s Birbhum

West Bengal : In a tragic road accident as many as 9 people were killed in Birbhum district in West Bengal on Tuesday, police said. A head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a state road transport bus (SBSTC) on National Highway 60 led to the death of so many people. 

The incident took place in Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district, said Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat. All victims were passengers of the autorickshaw, the police official said. 

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the tragic mishap and demanded compensation for the victim’s families. 


