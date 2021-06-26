NIMHANS Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancies, Job Eligibility and Last Date for Application

NIMHANS 2021 Recruitment: For a total of 275 positions, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences-NIMHANS is seeking applications from qualified candidates. Have a look at the notification's specifics.

1. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences-NIMHANS in Bangalore has announced vacancies. A total of 275 job openings have been announced. Nursing Officer, Computer Programmer, Junior Scientific Officer, and Senior Scientific Assistant are some of the positions available.

2. The application period for these positions is still open. You must apply by 4.30 p.m. on June 28, 2021. The full text of this announcement may be read on the website. Before applying, read the notification in its entirety and familiarize yourself with the qualifications.

3. There are 275 open positions, including Nursing Officer - 266, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology) - 1, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 1, Computer Programmer - 1, Junior Scientific Officer sub-specialty Block - 1, Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 3, Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - 1, Assistant Dietitian - 1.

4. Salary information: Nursing Officer - 44,990 rupees Computer Programmer - Rs 35,400, Junior Scientific Officer Sub Specialty Block - Rs 44,900, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology) - Rs 35,400, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Rs 67,700, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Rs 67,700, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Rs 67,700, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Rs 67,700, Senior Scientific Assistant Dietitian - Rs 35,400, Speech Therapist and Audiologist - Rs 35,400, Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - Rs 35,400.

5. If you look at the requirements in-depth, you'll see that various qualifications are required for different positions. The notice contains all the necessary information. Applicants must be between the ages of 30 and 40. The application cost for Group A positions is Rs 2,360, while for Group B positions, it is Rs 1,180.

6. To apply for these positions, candidates must first go to the link. A notification will be posted in the Careers section. Read the announcement in its entirety and familiarize yourself with the qualifications. Download the application form if you meet all the requirements. Fill out the application, attach the needed papers, and mail it to the address listed in the notice.

7. The Director, NIMHANS, PBNo.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 029 is the address to which applications should be sent.