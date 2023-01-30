Niine Celebrates National Girl Child Day With Menstrual Hygiene Drive

NEW DELHI: National Girl Child Day, celebrated annually on January 24th, is an important occasion to raise awareness about the rights and education of girls in India. This year, Niine Private Limited, a leading brand in menstrual hygiene products, marked the occasion with a meaningful initiative to empower young girls at the Government Girls Secondary School in Burari, Delhi.

As part of the initiative, Niine Private Limited distributed 6000 sanitary napkins to the students of the school, providing much-needed resources to girls from economically weaker sections. Additionally, the company also delivered an enlightening talk on menstrual hygiene to the students, aimed at educating and empowering them to take control of their menstrual health and break the taboo surrounding menstruation.

"At Niine, we are deeply committed to the well-being and empowerment of young girls," said Mr. Ameya Dangi, CEO of Niine Private Limited. We believe that every girl has the right to access resources that will help them manage their menstrual health and we are proud to have been able to celebrate National Girl Child Day in a meaningful way by providing girls in this school with the necessary resources and knowledge surrounding menstrual health. We are dedicated to expanding these efforts further, and reaching out to more people in the coming time."

Established on World Menstrual Hygiene Day in 2018, Niine Private Limited has quickly become a leading brand in menstrual hygiene products in India. The company has built a reputation for crafting personal hygiene solutions through rigorous testing and innovation, making its products extremely skin-friendly and highly absorbent. With a strong commitment to improving female personal hygiene, Niine Private Limited has expanded into baby care and hand hygiene products under the same brand name.

