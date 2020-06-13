NEW DELHI: Television journalist and news anchor Nidhi Razdan on Saturday announced that she is quitting her career as a pressperson and will join as an associate professor at Harvard university teaching journalism.

Razdan has been with the channel for 21 years. She had recently won the International Press Institute India award for excellence in journalism for her reporting of the Kathua rape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Some personal and professional news: after 21 years at NDTV, I am changing direction and moving on. Later this year, I start as an Associate Professor teaching journalism as part of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences," she said.

“NDTV has taught me everything,” she said. “It has been my home. I am proud of the work we do, the stories we cover, the values we stand for especially at a time when the much of the media has surrendered its objectivity," she tweeted.

Razdan is one of the known faces of TV journalism. She is the anchor of the channel’s programme Left, Right and Centre. She also wrote a book titled Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India, which was published in July 2017.

Several journalists, prominent personalities and politicians also wished her for her new journey.