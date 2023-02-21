New Delhi: The sleuths of The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at over 70 locations in a gangster case on Tuesday.

The NIA officials swooped down on 76 locations in seven states and national capital as part of its crackdown on gangster syndicate and to dismantle terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure.

In addition to Delhi, searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the officials, these raids are related to a nexus between drug mafia, organised criminal gangs and terror groups.

During the searches, the NIA sleuths have recovered 11 pistols, revolvers, rifles, ammunition, incriminating documents and digital devices. They also have seized Rs 1.5 crore cash from one of the associates of a criminal gang.

