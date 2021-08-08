NIA Raids 40 Locations Across Jammu and Kashmir in Major Crackdown on Terror Funding

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches on Sunday on about 40 sites across eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case. The raids are taking place in the districts of Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian.

Around 40 senior Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) members' homes and offices were searched at the same time. "A new FIR has been filed against the JeM, and today's raids are part of the investigation into this FIR," according to sources. The home of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) member Gul Mohammad War was also searched. Gul Mohammad War is the JeI district commander for the Ganderbal district.

The NIA also raided the home of another JeI member, Zahoor Ahmad Reshi. Reshi is a former Falah-i-Aam Trust teacher who now owns a store in Ganderbal's Safapora neighborhood. In addition, the home of Mehrajdin Reshi, a former terrorist, has been raided.

The purpose of these raids is to investigate the banned organization's financial sources. According to an NIA officer involved in the investigation, the agency's sleuths are conducting searches in several districts in collaboration with the CRPF.

On July 10, the NIA arrested six people from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.