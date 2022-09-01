New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency, or NIA, has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said on Thursday.

The India’s top anti-terror body has also placed a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on Dawood Ibrahim's lieutenant Chhota Shakeel. Other terrorists Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Razzak Memon alias Tiger Memon have a bounty of Rs 15 lakh each.

All of them are wanted accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts which killed 257 and injured 1,400 people. It is pertinent to note that the probe agency had registered a case against ‘D company’ in February.

‘D’ Company is a unit in India to smuggle arms, explosives, drugs and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and carry out terror attacks in close association with Pakistani agencies and terror outfits.

Dawood Ibrahim and the others are ‘working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda,’ the NIA statement said.

India has asserted that the fugitive don has been sheltered by Pakistan and it was confirmed in 2018 when the UN Security Council declared Dawood Ibrahim a ‘global terrorist’ when it released a list of terror organisations and terrorists.

Last year, India told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim and other UN-designated terrorists "unsurprisingly" continue to enjoy ‘patronage’ in a neighbouring country.

“An organised crime syndicate, the D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993. The attack resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives and damage to property worth millions of dollars,” India said in a statement last year.