NFL Job Notification For Manager Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released the latest notification for NFL recruitment of Senior Manager, Accounts Officer (AO), Materials Officer, Assistant Manager Vacancies at 23 Posts. Candidates who are interested in NFL Materials Officer Recruitment 2021 can apply by 25th June 2021.

Company Name: National Fertilizers Limited‌

Post Name: Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Materials Officer, Assistant Manager Number of Posts: 23

Qualification: Degree with 60% pass in CA/CMA from a recognized University. MBA/PGDM as Top Subject in Finance Management

Age: Maximum Age 45

Selection Process: Online Test/Interview

Salary: Senior Manager: Rs. 80000-220000/-

Material Officer/Accounts Officer: Rs.40000-140000/-per month.

Assistant Manager: Rs.50000-1,60000 per month

Application Fee: Senior Manager: Rs.1000/-

Material Officer/Accounts Officer/Assistant Manager: Rs.700/-

Important Dates:

For more details: Click here.