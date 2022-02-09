Next COVID-19 Variant Possibly Deadlier, Warns WHO

The entire world is suffering from COVID-19 fear. Most of the people across the globe had died due to coronavirus infection. Now, the number of cases is decreasing and it looks like everything is going to come to normalcy. But, experts have warned that the next Covid-19 variant will be more transmissible, and perhaps, more deadly than its predecessors.

World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist and technical lead on Covid-19 Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove in a press briefing said, "The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating. The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe."

She further stated, "We expect that with the right interventions, the circulation of Covid-19 will be low. But even within those circulations, there will be flare-ups among people who are not protected by the vaccine or those who have waning immunity."

Dr. Van Kerkhove said that there is no guarantee the coronavirus will get weaker as it evolves and that although the world might hope that’s the case and can’t bank on it.

Five coronavirus variants of concerns have been identified which have posed serious threats to mankind. The government of all the countries across the globe is taking measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Wearing masks, keeping hands sanitized are the preventive measures that one has to follow without fail.

