Newlywed Malala Trolled Over Past Remarks On Marriage

Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a small ceremony on Tuesday in Birmingham. Malala shared the pictures of her wedding on Twitter. She captioned the photos, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Lilly Singh, and many other celebrities wished her.

Now, a section of netizens are commenting on the marriage of Malala. Some of the users are sharing her comments on marriage in the past. A couple of days ago, she commented that "I don't understand why people get married, why can't they live together as partners without marriage."

Isn't she the one, who once said nikah or shadi is not important it's just a type of contract between two person.@Malala #malala pic.twitter.com/au5WU2Ipg1 — Annie Abbasi🇵🇸 (@Annie_abbasii) November 9, 2021

When you realize Nikkah is better then partnership #malala pic.twitter.com/9dp1splCsr — Syed Zaighum Kazmi (@syedzaighum110) November 9, 2021

How she was started 👇 Now she is 👇 BTW congrats on this special occasion of your life @Malala#malala pic.twitter.com/VNTZIJdPkS — Noor Ul Huda 🇵🇸 (@ItxNooR67) November 9, 2021

How it started how is it going pic.twitter.com/K9lpCl2nEG — BK (@S__BKk) November 10, 2021

Partnership Or Marriage ? pic.twitter.com/8pdkV2i2i5 — Mishi Wishi (@SargodhianGirls) November 10, 2021