Newlywed Malala Trolled Over Past Remarks On Marriage

Nov 10, 2021, 12:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a small ceremony on Tuesday in Birmingham. Malala shared the pictures of her wedding on Twitter. She captioned the photos, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." 

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Lilly Singh, and many other celebrities wished her.

Now, a section of netizens are commenting on the marriage of Malala. Some of the users are sharing her comments on marriage in the past. A couple of days ago, she commented that "I don't understand why people get married, why can't they live together as partners without marriage."

Here are the tweets.

 

