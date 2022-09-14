Newborn Dies After Lava Phone Explodes While Charging

In a very tragic incident, an eight months old infant died after the battery of a mobile phone kept next to the little one on charging mode exploded. The incident took place in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the battery of the phone was swollen and it was plugged into a switch that was connected to a solar panel.

Going into the details, Kusum Kashyap and Suneel Kumar Kashyap got married a few years ago. He is working as a labourer and stays in an under-construction house which doesn't have a power connection. His family uses solar plates and batteries for lighting and charging mobiles.

On the day of the incident, Suneel went to work while his wife Kusum was at home with her children. After lunch, Kusum put the little baby Neha to sleep and placed her phone on the cot beside the baby, and kept the mobile phone on charge. After hearing the sound, she immediately rushed and was shocked to see that the mobile exploded. She cried for help from her other daughter Nandini. The little baby suffered severe burn injuries and was immediately shifted to a private hospital. The baby died while she was undergoing treatment. The police said that no complaint was registered and it was a case of negligence by parents.

