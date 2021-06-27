New Vaccine For 12- 18 Years Age Group By Zydus Cadila: Centre To SC

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila developed a new Covid-19 vaccine for those between 12-18 years of age that will be available soon, the Central government told the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Responding to the Supreme Court's questions about the vaccination drive to the people below 18 years of age, the Centre briefed the Apex Court about the new Zydus Cadila vaccine and explained its plans to vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of the year. It added that a total of 186.6 crore doses are needed to vaccinate 93-94 crore people above 18 years of age.

The government further said that walk-in vaccinations have been allowed for all ages and the digital divide is not a constraint for access to vaccines. The Covid-19 jabs are now made free for all above 18 years under the new vaccination policy since Monday, it added.

The government told the Supreme Court that it has directed the States to take strict action against those conducting fake vaccine camps. It expressed happiness that the number of people getting vaccinated is increasing daily.