NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced opening of bookings for the upcoming new version of its compact SUV Brezza which is slated to be launched on June 30th.

The new Brezza will come with features such as electric sunroof along with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, the company said in a statement.

It will also have a next generation powertrain with 6-speed automatic transmission option.

The new-gen 2022 Maruti Brezza gets a facelift and is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV which comes with an enhanced design, performance, technology and safety features.

According to the media sources, the upcoming Brezza will drop the ‘Vitara’ from its name and will be known as Maruti Brezza.

Maruti Brezza 2022 Price

Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company's Arena showroom or from its website, it said.

The base variant of the Maruti Brezza retails at Rs 7.84 lakh, while the top-spec model is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh.

The new-gen Maruti Brezza Facelift is likely to retail between a price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

- The Maruti Brezza 2022 will come equipped with a sunroof, new-gen telematics, a HUD (Head-up Display), rear AC vents, a twin-dial instrument cluster and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Safety suite of the 2022 Maruti Brezza Facelift will consist of a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, hill hold assist, Electronic Stability Control, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. All these features might be offered in the higher-spec variants only.

Engine- Mechanically, the upcoming Maruti Brezza will come powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C Dualjet petrol engine. Transmission duties will now be handled by a new six-speed automatic gearbox instead of the old four-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. A five-speed manual transmission will be available as standard.

