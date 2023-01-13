NEW DELHI: An Indian woman visitor alleged indecent behaviour by some senior staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi when she went for her visa interview, which took place last year. The Indian woman who is said to be a professor claimed that they harassed her and demanded sex in exchange for a visa.

The woman told Times Now in an exclusive interview how Pakistani officers Tahir Abbas and Asif harassed her.

The woman had filed an application as she needed a visa for her trip to Lahore in 2022.

The woman claimed to have scheduled an appointment with the Pakistan High Commission to apply for a visa for the second time in June 2022.

She was told that her visa could not be granted because of political issues in Pakistan at that time.

Then one of them asked her to wait in another room and started to ask her inappropriate questions.

He allegedly held her hand and asked her whether she was married and when she said no, he asked her what she does to fulfill her sexual desires.

He also asked if she had anybody to have sex with and if could have an extramarital affair. She also alleged that the staffer told her that they can marry four times.

The woman also said that they tried to bribe her to write articles against India, Kashmir, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday issued a statement in response to the media queries about the alleged indecent treatment by an official of the High Commission to the Indian woman. They said it was looking into the case and stated that it had zero tolerance for misbehaviour at its missions. (With inputs from MSN)

