New Delhi: It’s official now. Delhi's Rajpath – the ceremonial promenade extending from the India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan – has been renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’.

The government announced the historic decision to rename the Rajpath and the lawns flanking the promenade as ‘Kartavya Path’ as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) issued a public notice in this regard on Wednesday.

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of subsection (1) of section 231 of New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, Chairperson, NDMC, with the sanction of the Council, has approved the renaming of the existing Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns falling in NDMC area as Kartavya Path,'” the notice read.

The special meeting of the NDMC was presided by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also a member of the NDMC.

Explaining the idea behind the move, Lekhi pointed out that Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British rule, while Janpath was known as Queensway.

“However, after 75 years of independence, it is felt that the name of Rajpath needs to be changed, in tune with the values and principles of democracy and a contemporary, new India. The Kartavya Path will also inspire everyone who visit or cross the road to perform their duties towards the country, the society and their families,” Lekhi said.

It may be noted here that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on the abolition of symbols related to a colonial mindset during his Independence Day speech. He had also stressed the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence.

