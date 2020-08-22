NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged Islamic State terrorist on Friday. A senior official said on Saturday that, "The Police has arrested an ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area."

The accused was arrested on Friday night after a brief exchange of fire in New Delhi. According to the reports, the IS terrorist has been identified as Abu Yusuf and he had targetted a famous personality in Delhi. Further details are awaited.

A few Delhi associates were assisting Abu Yusuf with logistical support. Authorities are now looking for these associates. Abu is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that, "The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh."

Sources say that a major attack has been planned in the national capital and had done recce of several places in Delhi.