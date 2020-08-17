New Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building on Monday Morning. Fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit and seven fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said that, "A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control."

Fire engines were rushed to the spot to battle the blaze. The fire broke out in room number 6 of the sixth floor and the damage is confined to that room.

Sittings of both houses of Parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been suspended since March. The budget session was adjourned March 23.